Health WorldSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Australia imposes new restrictions on prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19

Changes introduced 'because of concerns' about off-label use

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2021 at 3:50pm
(YOUR NEWS) – Australia’s medicine and therapeutics regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), has introduced new restrictions on the prescribing of ivermectin for COVID-19 and other off-label use.

The TGA, an agency under Australia’s Department of Health, announced that the changes were introduced “because of concerns with the prescribing of oral ivermectin for the claimed prevention or treatment of COVID-19.”

The new restrictions mean that general practitioners may only prescribe the drug for TGA-approved conditions and not for other non-approved purposes—also referred to as “off-label” use. No penalties were specified in the TGA announcement in the event of a GP skirting the rules.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
