Australia: Unvaccinated Victorians will be 'locked out' of venues

(9 NEWS) – Unvaccinated Victorians will be prevented from going to "many venues" once the state reopens and the COVID-19 vaccine threshold has been met.

Premier Daniel Andrews warned Victorians that once the state reached its 80 per cent target of double dose vaccinations, unvaccinated people would unlikely be able to enjoy freedoms such as attending events – including sporting matches and even going to restaurants and pubs.

"At 70 and more likely 80 per cent double dose, we will have an opportunity to open up parts of the Victorian economy to those who have been vaccinated," he said. "What will become a bigger part of our response is a lockout of many venues for those who are not vaccinated."

Read the full story ›