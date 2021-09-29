A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health World
Australian official suggests unvaccinated people trying to enter businesses could be jailed

As-yet unissued health order will give law enforcement more power

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2021 at 4:32pm
(REBEL NEWS) – The state of New South Wales (NSW) in Australia has threatened jail time for unvaccinated individuals who attempt to enter businesses without the government-mandated vaccine passport.

On Monday, NSW Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello threatened jail time for anyone who tries to enter a venue with a fake vaccine passport. Dominello, who is overseeing the release of NSW’s digital vaccine certificate, addressed concerns that customer service employees could face physical danger if they turn away unvaccinated customers.

The health order, which is yet to be issued, will enable law enforcement to take action against individuals who refuse to abide by the passport mandate. He said that policing vaccine passports should not be left to small business owners or junior staff.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
