Banner posted over Utah highway asks for victory over 'tyrannical governments'

I-15 most traveled route in state

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published September 27, 2021 at 7:23pm
A new banner has been posted on an overpass spanning I-15, the most traveled route in the state of Utah.

And it asks God's help for victory over "tyrannical governments."

See it:

A blog for fans of former President Donald Trump noted so much news from the Joe Biden regime is "depressing."

"I love to share something uplifting whenever I can. And I have exactly the thing for your today," the commentator explained.

The banner's message?

"Father in Heaven, we ask thee to make our efforts holy, increase our courage and give us victory over our tyrannical governments. In Jesus name we pray, Amen."

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







