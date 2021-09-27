Banner posted over Utah highway asks for victory over 'tyrannical governments'

A new banner has been posted on an overpass spanning I-15, the most traveled route in the state of Utah.

And it asks God's help for victory over "tyrannical governments."

See it:

A blog for fans of former President Donald Trump noted so much news from the Joe Biden regime is "depressing."

"I love to share something uplifting whenever I can. And I have exactly the thing for your today," the commentator explained.

The banner's message?

"Father in Heaven, we ask thee to make our efforts holy, increase our courage and give us victory over our tyrannical governments. In Jesus name we pray, Amen."

