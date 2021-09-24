Biden cancels Lee Greenwood

(TODD STARNES) – Americans from the Lakes of Minnesota to the hills of Tennessee are fighting mad after President Biden canceled the man who wrote “God Bless the USA.”

Lee Greenwood said he has been removed by the Biden Administration from the National Council on the Arts. The beloved country musician had been appointed to the commission by former President George W. Bush. He had continued to serve during the administrations of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

“He (Trump) used my song “God Bless the USA,” which is unilateral for me,” Greenwood said. “It’s meant for all people, not just for a particular political party.”

