A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.HAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden cancels Lee Greenwood

Writer, singer of 'God Bless the USA' removed from National Council on the Arts

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2021 at 4:24pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(TODD STARNES) – Americans from the Lakes of Minnesota to the hills of Tennessee are fighting mad after President Biden canceled the man who wrote “God Bless the USA.”

Lee Greenwood said he has been removed by the Biden Administration from the National Council on the Arts. The beloved country musician had been appointed to the commission by former President George W. Bush. He had continued to serve during the administrations of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

“He (Trump) used my song “God Bless the USA,” which is unilateral for me,” Greenwood said. “It’s meant for all people, not just for a particular political party.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Reps. Greene, Dingell get into shouting match on Capitol steps over abortion bill
Biden cancels Lee Greenwood
Murder rates spike 30%, biggest increase on record
Chicago encourages Texans to leave state
Biden administration implores Iran to return to nuke talks without delay
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×