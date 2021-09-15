Biden: An expert on humiliating America

I used to call Joe Biden an embarrassment. It was cute when he would do certain things … like plagiarize. If that's all he did, he could be forgiven, sort of. But Joe was a SERIAL plagiarist.

That's because he was never that bright.

In 1987, he ran for the Democratic presidential nomination against Michael Dukakis. That was an adventure. He stole a speech British Labour Party politician Neil Kinnock delivered just four months prior. (That's not nearly as bad as being complicit in the theft of an American presidential election, but we'll get there.)

Kinnock said: "Why am I the first Kinnock in a thousand generations to be able to get to university? [Pointing to his wife in the audience:] Why is Glenys the first woman in her family in a thousand generations to be able to get to university? Was it because all our predecessors were thick?"

Biden said: "I started thinking as I was coming over here, why is it that Joe Biden is the first in his family ever to go to a university? [Pointing to his wife in the audience:] Why is it that my wife who is sitting out there in the audience is the first in her family to ever go to college? Is it because our fathers and mothers were not bright? Is it because I'm the first Biden in a thousand generations to get a college and a graduate degree that I was smarter than the rest?"

The speech was not even that good. Didn't bother Crazy Joe.

Biden was forced to withdraw from the presidential race after Maureen Dowd of the New York Times exposed his plagiarized speech. Allegations followed that Biden lifted parts of other speeches from Hubert Humphrey, Robert Kennedy and JFK.

But plagiarist was the least of what Biden became later in his life – after being Barack Obama's vice president. (Don't worry, I will never call him president!)

Today, Joe Biden is still a fool. He's a disgrace. He's proved that by leaving Americans behind the lines in Afghanistan. I didn't think it was possible that he could do that surrounded by advisers – even Democrats.

But Joe is acting like he has a diseased mind, right now. It's no longer satisfactory calling him confused or cognitively challenged. He has a disordered brain. His mind is sick. It's dark!

And they don't let him talk to anyone without a teleprompter.

Why? He gets confused, confounded, disoriented, bewildered, perplexed, confounded, addled, flustered, dumbfounded, befuddled and even baffled.

That's why he knows he'll "get in trouble," as he has admitted, if he doesn't stick to the script.

But he can't. So he keeps getting warned he'll "get in trouble."

Yet, I'm getting at something worse than that. He's gotten very mean in his old age. What do I mean by mean? Unkind with a dose of contemptible pettiness. He's been dishonorable for a long time, putting his own interests ahead of his obligations – like the fate of his constituents, real Americans.

But he can hardly be called an American. He's a coward, he's greedy, he's sordid, he's vile.

Why is he a coward or greedy? He has base motives for his decisions, which can't be called American. Why is he sordid? That denotes a depressing drabness that's mean or base or ignoble. Vile? That suggests disgusting foulness and depravity.

Hold on – I'm not done yet.

He's also low. What does that mean? A coarseness and vulgarity. Still don't understand? Try this – "He's so low, he would blame everything on Donald Trump." Get it now? Hasn't he done just that? Ol' Joe doesn't make any mistakes! He didn't want to take the shot and neither did Kamala, but now that he's in office (I didn't say what office) we must all take it! Compulsory. Mandatory. Forced.

I once felt sorry for Joe Biden – I really did. But he has ruined America, brought it to its lowest point ever. That's something that is beyond contempt. I didn't think anyone could be worse than Obama. I now miss that time.

Is Joe humiliating? Yes, he's humiliating America.

