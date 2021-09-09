A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden: 'Next Republican who tells me I'm not religious, I'll shove my rosary beads down their throat'

President angry about criticism of his faith

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2021 at 1:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LIFENEWS) – On Sunday, Politico treated readers to yet another article on how President Biden is troubled by those pesky conservative Catholic bishops and laymen. The headline on Ruby Cramer's article: 'A Private Matter': Joe Biden's Very Public Clash With His Own Church

Cramer began with the usual rigamarole about Biden solemnly arriving with his motorcade at St. Joseph on the Brandywine parish near his Delaware home, but added there were protesters: "You would have seen Moira Sheridan and David Williams outside the church gates, carrying faded posterboard signs. Both from Wilmington, both in their late 60s, both Catholics, they are a familiar presence at St. Joseph — they have come at least 20 times since the general election — though they rarely make the pool reports."

Cramer also reminded readers that Biden can very angry about the criticism: "The next Republican that tells me I'm not religious," he once told a crowd in 2005, "I'm going to shove my rosary beads down their throat."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden will sue to overturn Texas abortion ban
Biden: 'Next Republican who tells me I'm not religious, I'll shove my rosary beads down their throat'
WWII vet searches years for little girl who wrote him thank-you letter, gets 'miracle' he was wishing for
State bans beer because bureaucrats dislike label
Wiggling twin panda cubs born at Madrid Zoo
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×