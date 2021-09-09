Biden: 'Next Republican who tells me I'm not religious, I'll shove my rosary beads down their throat'

(LIFENEWS) – On Sunday, Politico treated readers to yet another article on how President Biden is troubled by those pesky conservative Catholic bishops and laymen. The headline on Ruby Cramer's article: 'A Private Matter': Joe Biden's Very Public Clash With His Own Church

Cramer began with the usual rigamarole about Biden solemnly arriving with his motorcade at St. Joseph on the Brandywine parish near his Delaware home, but added there were protesters: "You would have seen Moira Sheridan and David Williams outside the church gates, carrying faded posterboard signs. Both from Wilmington, both in their late 60s, both Catholics, they are a familiar presence at St. Joseph — they have come at least 20 times since the general election — though they rarely make the pool reports."

Cramer also reminded readers that Biden can very angry about the criticism: "The next Republican that tells me I'm not religious," he once told a crowd in 2005, "I'm going to shove my rosary beads down their throat."

