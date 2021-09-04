A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden says he visited 'Tree of Life' after 2018 massacre, but synagogue says 'no'

Known as deadliest attack in history against American Jews

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2021 at 6:24pm
(BREITBART) – The Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has disputed President Joe Biden’s claim of having visited with Jewish leaders following the horrific massacre in October 2018.

Known as the deadliest attack in history against American Jews, 11 people were killed nearly three years ago when a lone gunman opened fire during the synagogue’s Shabbat morning service. The suspect was an admitted and avowed antisemite. Following the attack, then-President Donald Trump visited the site to pay his respects and personally met with the synagogue’s rabbi, Jeffrey Myers, who said the president exhibited a ‘warm and personal side’ unseen by the public.

On Thursday, during a virtual address ahead of the Jewish holidays Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, President Biden claimed he also visited the Tree of Life synagogue following the attack — a claim the synagogue now disputes.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
