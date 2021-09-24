Biden thinks America's 'trillionaires' are doing well

Only hours after a new poll prompted one publication to note in its headline, "Majority now believe that Joe Biden is kind of an idiot: Poll," a video appeared in which he apparently tried to prove that assessment.

It's because he assured listeners that the "trillionaires" in America are doing well.

"You all know it," he said.

The poll, from Pew Research, found that 56% of respondents said describing Biden as "mentally sharp" fits him "not well."

Further, and significantly, the poll said, "Biden receives his least positive assessments for being mentally sharp. Currently, 43% say this describes Biden very or fairly well, an 11-point decline since March."

Now a video posted at the Bongino Report reveals Biden talking about his plans to spend Americans' hard-earned money.

"Well you know it started off at $6 trillion, now its $3.5 trillion, now is it gonna be 2.9 … it's gonna be zero. zero. Because in the in that plan that I put forward, and I said from the outset, I said I'm running to change the dynamic of how the economy grows, I'm tired of trickle down, the trillionaires and billionaires are doing very, very well. You all know it and you've all reported it."

Actually, only a tiny number of entire corporations, like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, are valued at more than $1 trillion.

No individuals are.

Estimates are that Jeff Bezos is worth about $1.75 billion, but he would have to multiple that by six times to reach his first trillion. Elon Musk would have to multiple his worth by about seven times, and Bill Gates, an also-ran, would have to multiple his worth by about 800% to reach a trillion.

The Bongino report said, "Joe Biden has appropriated Bernie Sanders’ rhetoric of 'millionaires and billionaires' with one slight modification, the addition of the non-existent trillionaire."

The report explained, "This gaffe isn’t a new one either. During a 25-minute stump speech in Des Moines, Iowa during his presidential campaign last October, Biden claimed his tax plan that he wouldn’t be raising income on those making under $400k, and added 'But I tell you what, it’s about time, the wealthiest people in America, the billionaires and trillionaires – um, the multi-billionaires' pay more."

The Bongino report noted: "Whenever Biden makes a statement like these it’s always amusing to ponder what Jen Psaki will inevitably come up with to defend it. Perhaps she’ll argue that we have plenty of trillionaires in this country, as long as you quote their wealth in pesos."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

