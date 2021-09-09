Biden will sue to overturn Texas abortion ban

(LIFENEWS) – Joe Biden’s administration is preparing a lawsuit against the state of Texas to overturn its abortion ban that is saving the lives of unborn babies. Today is the 9th day the Texas abortion ban is protecting babies from abortion, but the “devout Catholic” has been a radical abortion activist as president and the Justice Department is putting together legal documents to try to get the courts to overturn the law.

The Texas heartbeat law went into effect Sept. 1, prohibiting abortions once an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detectable, about six weeks of pregnancy. The U.S. Supreme Court refused Planned Parenthood’s and other pro-abortion groups’ request to temporarily block enforcement of the law. However, the court battle is not over.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement late Monday that the DOJ was “urgently” exploring all options to potentially challenge the pro-life Texas law in court, and the actual filing of the suit is expected today.

