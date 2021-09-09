A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith PoliticsMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden will sue to overturn Texas abortion ban

Administration 'urgently' preparing lawsuit

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2021 at 1:24pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LIFENEWS) – Joe Biden’s administration is preparing a lawsuit against the state of Texas to overturn its abortion ban that is saving the lives of unborn babies. Today is the 9th day the Texas abortion ban is protecting babies from abortion, but the “devout Catholic” has been a radical abortion activist as president and the Justice Department is putting together legal documents to try to get the courts to overturn the law.

The Texas heartbeat law went into effect Sept. 1, prohibiting abortions once an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detectable, about six weeks of pregnancy. The U.S. Supreme Court refused Planned Parenthood’s and other pro-abortion groups’ request to temporarily block enforcement of the law. However, the court battle is not over.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement late Monday that the DOJ was “urgently” exploring all options to potentially challenge the pro-life Texas law in court, and the actual filing of the suit is expected today.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden will sue to overturn Texas abortion ban
Biden: 'Next Republican who tells me I'm not religious, I'll shove my rosary beads down their throat'
WWII vet searches years for little girl who wrote him thank-you letter, gets 'miracle' he was wishing for
State bans beer because bureaucrats dislike label
Wiggling twin panda cubs born at Madrid Zoo
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×