Biden's city under the bridge and the invasion of America

By Ron Boat

"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to live free …"

This appears to be the battle hymn of the new republic. Open arms, open hearts, open borders, accepting anyone from anywhere, of any background and with any unknown intentions as long as they'll show up and eventually, devotedly vote Democratic out of gratitude for their new life.

Our immigration and CBP personnel, dedicated professionals protecting our borders, have now been replaced by drugstore greeters welcoming the masses to the land of the free and the home of the benefits, directing them to aisle 6 for free transportation to the new home of their choice under the nocturnal cloak of darkened concealment.

Biden's calculated "city" under the Del Rio International Bridge was just home to over 14,000 Haitians – most of whom haven't been in Haiti for years – up from 4,000 a few days before. CBP can't even vet or process them all, and another 10,000-plus are on their way here. Haiti isn't in a major world or civil war. Political wrangling? Yes. Earthquakes? Yes, but New Orleans, California, New York, Texas – they have natural-disaster victims. Where do they go?

TRENDING: We honor the 13 fallen & 7 wounded U.S. warriors

The collapsing situation is so dire, CBP has closed the Del Rio crossing, sending illegals 57 miles away to Eagle Pass, Texas.

Americans must wake up to the fact we cannot be the welfare office for the world. We're the most caring, compassionate country on Earth, but, like some awakening countries in Europe, we must control our borders and our destiny, lest we lose it to those who aren't contributors to our future.

"We must protect France from a wave of migrants."

– French President Emmanuel Macron

"There is no reason why an Afghan should now come to Austria."

– Austria Interior Minister Karl Nehammer

"If someone comes into Hungary without permission, you have to defend your country. … If you would like to come, there's a legal procedure."

– Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

"All of them should find their place in the United States."

– Croatian President Zoran Milanovic

It appears to some, the U.S. is the de facto refuge center for the poor, oppressed, abused and disadvantaged of Third World countries, while leaving their own nations free to grow and prosper without burdensome millions. (According to the American Immigration Council, 14% of the United States population is foreign-born. That's 44.7 million immigrants, more than any other nation.)

Our border is a sieve of human tragedy and illegal trafficking. Move than 221,000 and 208,000 migrants were welcomed in July and August, respectively (317% increase from last year), putting us on target for 2.5 million illegals in a year. This not including the nearly 1,000 a day entering without being identified – the highest number in recent CBP memory.

The problem isn't just immigrants, but fentanyl that kills 100,000 Americans a year; abused woman, children lost for lack of families; and so many dead from the trip claimed by our deserts, discarded by traffickers, they're now referred to as "Biden Bodies."

The liberal mindset (and excuse @ 3:33 here) is that these are contributors to our country, paying taxes and doing jobs Americans won't. Fact is, most agriculture is mechanized. And the taxes?

In 2017, FAIR's "The Fiscal Burden of Illegal Immigration on U.S. Taxpayers" report put the total cost of illegal immigration at $135 billion a year, while claiming undocumented immigrants paid only $19 billion a year in taxes. A net cost to local, state and federal governments of $116 billion a year.

Stop the leak first

People defend our relaxed immigration policies by talking about illegal aliens' contributions, their plight at home and the positives of having compassion for them. But retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire's view is more straightforward.

Noted McGuire, "Once you provide the surveillance, the manpower, the cameras, the overwatch, to secure and monitor that border and make sure it's secure, you then deal with the 'flood.'

"Dealing with the flood has to do with all the DACA kids, all the people here illegally, and my overarching comment is that if you have committed an illegal act entering the country, you will not cut the line on anyone going through the legal immigration process.

"What I'm not going to do is what's happened in the past; we have these negotiations with the left about border security – they somehow shove it together with immigration policy, saying, 'We'll take some kind of amnesty deal in exchange for border security.'

"I want to stop the 'leak' and then deal with the flood.

"If you make a deal on the immigration side and you don't secure the border, you're going to encourage more illegal acts at the border.

"The borders now are less safe now than when I was a kid in the 1970s.

"Lack of border security and good policy is hurting our border community, affecting our commerce, our education, our opportunities for people on both sides of the border."

Gen. McGuire spent much of his adult life and his service in the border state of Arizona. His views come from his in-depth experience serving as the Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard, 2013-2021, the senior military officer in the state, and being responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of Arizona's Army and Air National Guard. In addition, he simultaneously served as the director of the State of Arizona's Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

McGuire saw the immigration problems from the front lines of Arizona's own battle against illegal immigration, sending troops to its border four times to support border enforcement.

But the problem isn't only with Biden's border policies, it's the intervention of NGOs and groups pushing their politicized agendas.

Michael Springmann, former U.S. diplomat in Jeddah, Iraq, and in charge of the Middle East visa program, told this writer that he would receive instructions with "a smile and a wink" to pass individuals through without vetting. "Just give them the visa and the right to enter the country – no questions." That's how the blind sheik in the '90s got in.

The same scenario continues. An NGO called ICE instructing them to let a criminal alien from Mexico in custody go free with authority from "up the line."

And we know that Afghans are not being truly vetted before entering this country. Authorities admit it's not possible to vet tens of thousands in a day or two.

Gen. McGuire warns, "As a military man for 34 years, I'm very concerned about them [Taliban] looking to exploit our southern border."

This assault on our sovereignty continues: surrendering our society, diminishing our rights and threatening our economy; putting us in danger.

We must revisit our views and acceptance of this blindly conceived attitude toward open immigration and take steps to hold our "leaders" accountable for the costs … and ultimate results.

For those in Arizona, Michael McGuire is running for U.S. senator and, as a strong constitutional conservative, deserves your consideration.

To learn more of the shortcomings of our State Department, the CIA and the dangers they promote, read Michael Springmann's books, including "Visas for Al Qaeda: CIA Handouts That Rocked the World."

Ron Boat has been writing national and international corporate marketing and training programs since 1975. In 2011 he was asked to write for No. 1 blogs and leading online publications. He interviews top military, political, and business leaders adding facts and timely commentary, without the rhetoric of political bias. He trusts that facts matter, and that truthful expression is paramount for a free [email protected] on CloutHub & Gab.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!