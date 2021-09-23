A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money PoliticsMATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden's wrecking ball for financial privacy

Will compel banks to report everything to IRS

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 23, 2021 at 3:39pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(OUR GOLD GUY) – The Biden administration is seeking to compel banks to report to the IRS any bank account with more than $600 in transactions per year. This proposal is a linchpin of Biden’s American Families Plan, and will supposedly help generate almost $500 billion in federal revenue over the next decade. But previous catch-all financial reporting requirements have helped spur national disasters, complete with pervasive federal looting.

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) denounced the Biden proposal as a “surveillance dragnet,” a “huge violation of privacy,” and “an egregious abuse of Americans’ right to due process by inferring that all U.S. taxpayers are guilty of evading taxes until proven otherwise.” Paul Merski of the Independent Community Bankers of America warns that the Biden proposal would be “be a historic invasion of financial privacy like we’ve never seen before.” Merski also declared, “The IRS is absolutely incapable of handling or processing this massive amount of new data, and they would admit as much — that’s why they’re asking for an additional $80 billion in this budget.”

Actually, federal money cops have long been overwhelmed by too many reports from banks. Prior federal reporting requirements buried bureaucrats in useless reports and became a de facto Terrorist Hijacker Empowerment Act . The 9/11 attacks were preceded by the biggest failure ever by U.S. financial authorities.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Teen Vogue pushes CRT, claims 'patriotic' American history is an 'erasure'
Seattle, state to buy 3 new buildings for homeless people
U.S. lifts all agricultural import bans for Fukushima, Tohoku region of Japan
Human infrastructure bill gives illegal aliens $300 a month per child
Pelosi: China is committing genocide, but we'll work with them anyway
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×