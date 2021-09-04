A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Breaking news out of Los Angeles: They got the leader!

Head of transnational drug trafficking organization captured

Published September 4, 2021 at 5:08pm
(DIGIFECTION) – The Mexican leader of a transnational drug trafficking organization arrived here this afternoon after being extradited from Mexico to face federal charges that he conspired to transport cocaine worth hundreds of millions of dollars from South America to the United States.

Angel Humberto Chavez-Gastelum, 47, who was initially arrested by Mexican authorities in November 2018 in Querétaro, Mexico, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on charges contained in a 22-count indictment that accuses him of being the principal manager of a narcotics enterprise.

Chavez-Gastelum – who has been designated by the United States government as one of the world’s most-wanted drug traffickers – allegedly controlled a drug distribution network with supply routes that brought cocaine from Colombia into Central America, then to Mexico, with a final destination of the United States. During the investigation into the organization, law enforcement authorities around the world seized approximately 7,700 pounds of cocaine, with a potential U.S. street value of $500 million.

