Breathtaking revelations about the plague and the Chinese lab

The U.S. funded coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that is considered a "road map" that could have led to pandemic that changed our world – a fact confirmed thanks to 900 pages of documents obtained by The Intercept through the Freedom of Information Act.

The newly released documents shed further light on the work of EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S.-based health organization that used federal money to fund bat coronavirus research at the Chinese laboratory.

"This is a road map to the high-risk research that could have led to the current pandemic," said Gary Ruskin, executive director of U.S. Right To Know, a group that has been investigating the origins of COVID-19.

One of the grants, titled "Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence," outlines an ambitious effort led by EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak to screen thousands of bat samples for novel coronaviruses. They used live animals. The work was performed with humanized mice and conducted at a biosafety level 3 lab at Wuhan University Center for Animal Experiments.

EcoHealth Alliance got $3.1 million, including $599,000 the Wuhan Institute of Virology used in part to identify and alter bat coronaviruses likely to infect humans.

TRENDING: Son of 9/11 victim warns 'killer-in-chief' Biden: Do not show your face at Ground Zero

"Fieldwork involves the highest risk of exposure to SARS or other CoVs, while working in caves with high bat density overhead and the potential for fecal dust to be inhaled," the proposal revealed.

Alina Chan, a molecular biologist at the Broad Institute, said the documents show that EcoHealth Alliance had reason to take the lab-leak theory seriously.

"In this proposal, they actually point out that they know how risky this work is. They keep talking about people potentially getting bitten – and they kept records of everyone who got bitten," Chan said. "Does EcoHealth have those records? And if not, how can they possibly rule out a research-related accident?"

The grant was initially awarded for a five-year period – from 2014 to 2019. Funding was renewed in 2019 but suspended by the Trump administration in April 2020.

"The closest relative of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is a virus found in bats, making the animals a focal point for efforts to understand the origins of the pandemic," said The Intercept. "Exactly how the virus jumped to humans is the subject of heated debate. Many scientists believe that it was a natural spillover, meaning that the virus passed to humans in a setting such as a wet market or rural area where humans and animals are in close contact. Biosafety experts and internet sleuths who suspect a lab origin, meanwhile, have spent more than a year poring over publicly available information and obscure scientific publications looking for answers. In the past few months, leading scientists have also called for a deeper investigation of the pandemic's origins, as has President Joe Biden, who in May ordered the intelligence community to study the issue. On Aug. 27, Biden announced that the intelligence inquiry was inconclusive."

Inconclusive?

Did anyone see the grants?

Could they add two plus two?

What the hell has been going on here?

Anthony Fauci is still working, still giving us advice?

Peter Daszak is not wanted for questioning?

The is the worst pandemic in 100 years! It's changed the way everyone in the world does things. The virus has killed massive numbers of people. And no one pays a price?

Biden just says it's "inconclusive."

When are we going to get some answers?

Never mind. I think I know everything I need.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!