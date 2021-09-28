A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bureaucrats tell unvaxxed Navy SEALs they're 'undeployable'

Lawyers fighting bureaucrats for nation's top war fighters

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published September 28, 2021 at 7:19pm
After jumping from the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III, U.S. Navy SEALs free fall over Fort Picket Maneuver Training Center, Va., April 15, 2010. The jump was part of a joint training exercise with 517th Airlift Squadron members from Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska. (U.S. Navy photo)

The U.S. Navy SEALS are trained and taught to be victorious in their missions on behalf of the nation.

No excuses, no accommodation, no surrender, never.

Goals which they've mostly met without fanfare.

But then, they've never before battled bureaucrats, who now are claiming the service members will be undeployable if they do not take the experimental COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Epoch Times reports R. Davis Younts, a lawyer representing Seals,, confirmed the threat is facing those service members even if they have an exemption to the shot demands.

"What they’ve been told is if they apply for a religious accommodation, they will no longer be deployable," Younts told the Times. And Timothy Parlatore, whose firm represents a number of SEALs and other service members concerned about the vaccines, said his clients have also been given a similar ultimatum.

Parlatore said some military service members already have been pulled from deployments for refusing the vaccines.

The report said a document, signed by a Capt. Liam Hulin, states special operations personnel who decline the vaccine based on "personal or religious" beliefs are disqualified from duty.

Should Navy SEALs surrender to the COVID vaccine?

"This will affect deployment and special pays," the paperwork explains. "This provision does not pertain to medical contraindications or allergies to vaccine administration."

The report said SEALS are rejecting the vaccinations for the same reasons other Americans are rejecting them: They already have antibodies because they've had COVID, they oppose medicines that are developed using the products of abortion, and more.

"These guys are not anti-vax, they just—given the extraordinarily low risk of COVID to them and the substantial risk of unknown long-term effects of the vaccine—they aren’t comfortable with it right now," Parlatore explained.

Estimates are that there are "hundreds" of SEALs with opposition to the vaccines.

And that force only as about 2,450 active members now.

The sentence to be vaccinated came from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who directed the heads of military branches to give shots to active-duty personnel.

The DoD said military personnel could ask for exemptions, but also warned punitive action would follow.

The Times said, "Younts is pursuing religious exemptions for his clients, while Parlatore is primarily focusing on medical exemptions."

It is Pastor Jeff Durbin of Apologia Church in Mesa, Arizona, who said some SEALs he knows are concerned over insufficient safety data regarding the COVID shots, especially concerning long-term effects.

Federal health officials who have been actively promoting the shots say the vaccines are safe, but the list of adverse reactions from them has grown far past just the thousands now.

Younts warned that not recognizing the natural immunity held by those who have recovered from the virus is a problem.

"Natural immunity has not been taken into consideration. In the past for the vaccines there was a denoted exception or accommodation that can be made for someone if they had the immunity, or serology showing it, they wouldn’t have to take that vaccine. That’s not the case in this vaccine," Younts said.

Reports reveal it takes some $500,000 and a year to train a Navy SEAL team member.

Eric Greitens, a retired Navy SEAL and the former Missouri governor now running for U.S. Senate, told Just the News earlier that the Pentagon is just wrong on the issue.

"The only people who will benefit from destroying the combat capacity of Naval Special Operations are the Taliban, Russia, China and other adversaries around the world. This is also wrong at human level. These warriors have dedicated their lives to the nation, spent their youth and some of them their health defending this nation and now find themselves in trouble for no valid scientific, medical or military rationale. It is clear their out-of-control command is more concerned with political correctness than lethality, and thus is willing to squander national security and personal careers."

Bob Unruh
