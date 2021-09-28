A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.LAW OF THE LAND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

California makes vote by mail permanent

Cheating in plain sight now a thing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2021 at 3:27pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(MSN) – Every registered California voter will get a ballot mailed to them in future elections under a bill signed Monday by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The law makes permanent a change adopted during the pandemic for the 2020 election and the recent recall against Newsom. California, the nation's most populous state, joins several other Western states in mailing all voters a ballot, including Utah, Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Republicans who hold a minority in the state Legislature opposed the expansion of voting by mail.

Under the new law, ballots in California must go out at least 29 days before the election. Voters still have the option to drop off their ballot or vote in person. Prior to the pandemic, many Californians were already voting by mail.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Facebook studied kids' playdates for marketing strategies, report says
Top Democrats at odds with each other while facing debt ceiling deadline
Liz Cheney endorses radical transgender agenda
California makes vote by mail permanent
Government officials declare unvaccinated Australians 'will lose their freedoms' in October
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×