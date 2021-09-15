A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2021
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

California recall fails, Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in office

'We didn't defeat Trumpism. Trumpism is still alive, all across this country'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 15, 2021 at 12:03am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(AP) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday became the second governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall aimed at kicking him out of office early, a contest the Democratic governor crafted as part of national battle for his party’s values in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and lingering threats from “Trumpism.”

The victory cements Newsom as a prominent figure in national Democratic politics and preserves his prospects for a future U.S. run.

It also ensures the nation’s most populous state will remain in Democratic control as a laboratory for progressive policies on immigration, climate change, representation and inequality. A Republican almost certainly would have replaced Newsom had the recall succeeded, bringing a polar opposite political worldview, though they would have had to contend with a state Capitol dominated by Democrats.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







California recall fails, Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in office
Shot fired: Look which state is first to sue Biden over vaccine demands
Dow sheds 290, S&P 500 closes lower despite cooler-than-expected inflation
'Dramatic and unprecedented': Google bans ads of pro-life group
America heads toward cliff as Congress fails to address debt ceiling
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×