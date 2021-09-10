A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Campus pro-life group called a 'danger to the student body'

Editorial board criticizes decision to recognize organization

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2021 at 1:41pm
(CAMPUS REFORM) – The editorial board of a Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) student newspaper slammed the student government and school administration for an early September decision to recognize the campus pro-life group, which the paper called “a danger to the student body.”

“CWRU does not care about its students. If they actually cared, they would have immediately considered concerns about the student body’s immediate safety and the broader school-community impacts, and they would have easily determined this organization to pose a danger,” The Observer editorial board wrote.

The pro-life group Case for Life seeks to “protect and promote respect for all life from conception to natural death” through education, outreach, and volunteering at local pregnancy centers. They have faced criticism and calls for denying their recognition since last year.

Read the full story ›

