Charter jet with over 100 American evacuees departs Kabul

Final destination is United States

WND News Services
Published September 29, 2021 at 5:04pm
(FOX NEWS) – A private charter jet is bringing over 100 Americans and green card holders, as well nine Special Immigrant Visa holders, back to the United States after they were left in Afghanistan.

"Groups of veterans and concerned Americans have come together utilizing their expertise gained from years of service to ensure that those Americans in need are not left behind," Mark Geist, of The Shadow Warriors Project, told Fox News of the multi-group effort to bring the Americans home. The Shadow Warriors Project assisted Project Dynamo and the Human First Coalition.

Among the people who were evacuated from Kabul on Tuesday were 59 children under the age of 18, and 16 kids under the age of three. Geist could not provide the exact number of Americans aboard the plane and will have more information once it lands in the United Arab Emirates, before its final destination to the U.S.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
