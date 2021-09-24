A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.URBAN DISTURBANCE
Chicago encourages Texans to leave state

Ads tout Windy City's more liberal politics

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2021 at 4:13pm
(THE HILL) – The city of Chicago has taken out full-page ads in The Dallas Morning News to encourage Texans unhappy with the state’s new abortion law and other issues to leave the state.

The ads tout Chicago’s tech and business sector as well as the city’s more liberal politics, pointing to voting rights, abortion and an emphasis on science as a means to combat COVID-19.

Texas this year has adopted a new controversial abortion law that makes any abortion six weeks after conception illegal. It has also instituted new voter identification laws that have drawn criticism from liberals who say they disenfranchise minority voters.

WND News Services
