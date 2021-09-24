A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
China enforces power rationing at major industrial hubs amid shortages, climate push

Perfect storm of increased demand, calls to reduce climate emissions

Published September 24, 2021
(ZEROHEDGE) – A perfect storm of increased power demand and the calls to reduce carbon emissions has resulted in power rationing across China, according to Bloomberg, citing a new report Friday from 21st Century Business Herald.

Power curbs are being forced onto major factory hubs in more than ten provinces, including Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Guangdong. Local governments ordered power cuts to meet carbon emission rules, following the country's top economic planner, outlining how an economic rebound in the year's first half resulted in high carbon emissions in nine provinces.

The Business Herald reported soaring coal prices are causing pain for power plants that have reduced power output, creating electricity supply gaps in some provinces. If those gaps are persistent through the winter season, larger power curtailments could be ahead.

