China targets U.S. weakness for Afghan rare earths, Taiwan chips

(AMERICA OUT LOUD) – Beijing is the big winner as the Biden administration trades away American energy independence for reliance upon China for a vast majority of rare earth minerals needed to transition away from petroleum-fueled cars to electric vehicles (EVs) and the nighttime solar energy storage to recharge them.

Beijing has also made no secret of its intentions to exploit current Biden administration weakness in defense of Taiwan, a major source of computer chips that go into virtually all of today’s myriad electronic devices … very much including both conventional petrol and those plug-in vehicles.

Last month, as a centerpiece of his administration’s, ”Build Back Better” green new pipe dream, Joe Biden signed an executive order demanding that half of all new vehicles sold by 2030 be zero-emission models.

