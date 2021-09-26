A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'City of the Walking Dead': Junkies shoot up in broad daylight in midtown New York City

Disturbing heroin hotspot of addicts

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2021 at 2:58pm
(NEW YORK POST) – The Garment District is Gotham’s newest shooting gallery, a disturbing heroin hotspot of addicts booting up in broad daylight.

The outgoing de Blasio administration appears unwilling or unable to address the crisis, as the quality-of-life disaster unfolds just steps from high-profile Midtown landmarks such as Macy’s, Madison Square Garden and the sparkling new Moynihan Train Hall.

The block bordered by 35th and 36th streets, and Seventh and Eighth Avenues, is “littered with used needles, broken glass crack pipes, trash, urine, and feces” as junkies shoot up and dealers brazenly sell drugs, lamented one neighbor on social media. “I’ve personally seen dozens of deals go down. I’ve seen a person OD and nearly die.”

WND News Services
'City of the Walking Dead': Junkies shoot up in broad daylight in midtown New York City
