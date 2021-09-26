A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
College campuses are becoming insane COVID-19 security dystopias

Alarmist administrators are subjecting students to crazy restrictions

WND News Services
Published September 26, 2021 at 2:14pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The kids are not all right. On college campuses across the country, alarmist administrators are subjecting students to insane, dystopian COVID-19 restrictions — with no basis in science or care for the consequences.

The Ivy League is littered with examples, as Reason’s Robby Soave extensively documented in his reporting. Brown University just banned students from any gatherings of more than five people, indoor or outdoor, with masks required at almost all times and acts as innocuous as eating in the cafeteria now prohibited. Meanwhile, Yale University has told students to wear masks when other students visit their dorm rooms, Soave reported , and Harvard University has advised students to keep “close contacts to a minimum.”

In the most insane Ivy League example, Columbia University recently restricted student social activity by reprogramming student access cards so that students can only get into their own residence halls. Meanwhile, Stanford University has threatened to shut down students playing basketball if they do not wear masks while actively playing. (As a former basketball player, I'd argue restricting airflow during this kind of intense cardiovascular exercise sounds extremely unpleasant and perhaps in itself dangerous.)

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
