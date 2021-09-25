A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Colorado Republican introduces articles of impeachment against Biden, Harris

'The Biden régime is not being held accountable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 25, 2021 at 5:21pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) – The articles of impeachment filed by House Republicans against Biden administration figures are starting to pile up.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, introduced Friday impeachment resolutions against President Biden and Vice President Kamala D. Harris, citing the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that saw U.S. forces leave behind billions of dollars in military weapons for the Taliban.

Her resolution against Mr. Biden was co-sponsored by fellow conservative Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, Louie Gohmert and Jody Hice, while Mr. Norman co-sponsored the Harris filing.

