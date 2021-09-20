The communist takeover of America is underway – here's how to stop it

I'm one of the few people in America who can explain exactly what's happening to America. This is a full-scale assault. A radical communist takeover of our country: our government agencies; our justice system; our borders; our schools and colleges; our police and military; and our economy.

And don't forget our voting system. It's now completely rigged by Democrat-coordinated voter fraud – built around a foundation of mail-in ballots with no voter ID; printing your own ballots at home; ballot harvesting; no signature verification; counting ballots for days after the election; and millions of noncitizens voting with the driver's licenses Democrats demanded they get from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Exhibit A is the California recall election that just ended last week. It was rigged from the get-go. Larry Elder never had a chance. California Democrats just conducted a test run of the expanded plan. It worked to perfection.

Before I get to the details of the why this is happening, I have some good news: I have the solution.

I have formulated a multi-pronged action plan that puts us (conservatives, Christians, patriots and Trump warriors) on offense. It's time to play offense. It's time to counterattack.

TRENDING: Mark Levin implicates Nancy Pelosi in Gen. Milley's 'treason' scandal

Part I of this action plan is my new book, "The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book." With the information in this book, "once a company goes liberal and woke, we will make them go broke."

This book transforms 80 million Trump voters and patriots into the LOUD MAJORITY. The days of being silent while our money is looted, our quality of life destroyed, our civil rights stolen, are over. We can't afford to be silent any longer.

My book and this multi-pronged plan are both built around civil disobedience, the same strategy used successfully by Martin Luther King Jr. If it was good enough for MLK, it's good enough for us!

Taking on the biggest corporations is the key to our ability to take back America. The politicians are a lost cause. They don't care what we think. They're all bought off by China, the Chinese Communist Party and George Soros.

But the big corporations do care what we think. We are their customers. We buy their products, goods and services. These companies need us to keep buying. These companies are publicly traded. They answer to shareholders. If their sales drop, their stock declines and these CEOs get fired. We can bring them to their knees. We can put them out of business. We can get their CEOs fired. We have the power. It's time to use it.

My book, "The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book," will not only show you how to take the offensive against these companies, but we've also compiled the CEO names, board of directors names, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses and social media for each of the biggest companies in America who count on the spending power of conservatives while they ignore us, insult us, offend us and spit in our faces.

With protests, boycotts and nonstop phone calls and emails, 80 million Trump voters, Christians and patriots can change corporate behavior. Democrats like Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and various union bosses have used these exact tactics for decades, with great success. Now it's our turn. Two can play at this game.

"The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book" is just Part I of my multi-pronged action plan. Over the coming weeks, I'll release many more creative ideas and strategies to defeat the left, beat back this radical communist takeover and take back this great country.

How do I know so much about this radical communist takeover? Because I graduated from Columbia University, Class of 1983. My classmate was Manchurian candidate Barack Obama. We were taught a radical communist plan to take over America called the Cloward-Piven strategy. In my next column, I'll explain how the plan from decades ago is an exact match with what's happening today.

It's time for us to start hitting back – HARD. It's time for civil disobedience and guerrilla tactics. It's time to play offense. It all starts with "The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book." But that's just one small step. There is much more to come.

Buckle your seat belts. This ride is about to get wild!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!