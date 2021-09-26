CVS Health training tells employees to 'understand their privilege,' hire based on diversity

(FOX BUSINESS) – A recording from within the confines of CVS Health corporation shows CVS employees receiving "woke training" pressing them to make "a personal commitment plan" to "mitigate bias."

"Understanding your privileges and how to leverage them so we can support others is a key component in being an active ally," CVS employees were told on an online call obtained by Fox Business.

"Allyship is the act of advocating for as well as supporting communities other than your own," the instructor added. "So being an ally means that we’re aware of our own identities as well as the intersectional identities of others. We’re recognizing and actively mitigating bias, and we’re modeling inclusive leadership behaviors."

Read the full story ›