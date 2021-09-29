Czech prime minister: Only increased birthrates can prevent extinction of Europeans

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – While speaking at the fourth annual Demographic Summit in the Hungarian capital last week, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš spoke out against liberal policies which promote mass migration as a way to solve Europe’s aging population problem, saying that the only way to prevent the extinction of European peoples is for governments to adopt policies which encourage young people to have more children.

“Mass and uncontrolled migration to Europe has nothing to do with the sustainability of our European society — quite the contrary. The only truly sustainable solution against the extinction of Europe is to increase the birth rate of the indigenous population, which is a path shared by the V4 countries,” said Czech Prime Minister Babiš.

In addition to the Czech prime minister, the conservative, family-oriented summit featured several notable executives, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who hosted the event, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, President of Serbia Aleksander Vucic, and Slovenian and Slovakian prime ministers.

