Dallas approves largest police budget ever

Defies 'defund' movement from activists, politicians

Published September 29, 2021 at 5:28pm
(LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY) – Dallas City Council just approved its largest police budget ever, joining the parade of major cities moving to restore funding to police department budgets as the defund movement succumbs to increasing crime and violence in America’ streets.

Last year, riots and protests broke out following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the knee of Derek Chauvin. Activists called for police reform and left-wing politicians responded with massive cuts to police budgets in major cities across America. Since then, violent crime rates have soared, and record homicide numbers have plagued many cities across the country.

Caught up in the fervor of the “Defund Movement,” Dallas Police Department had its overtime budget cut by $7 million by the City Council. The cut was mild compared to some other Texas cities like Austin, where $21.5 million cut from its police budget and another $128 million shifted from the department to others in the city.

Read the full story ›

