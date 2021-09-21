Democrats eliminate $1 billion Iron Dome missile defense for Israel

Extremists within the Democrat Party who long have wanted America to abandon Israel, its greatest ally in the Middle East and the region's only democracy, this week succeeded in killing plans for a $1 billion allocation for that nation's Iron Dome missile defense.

That system was used to intercept rockets aimed by the terrorists in Hamas at Israeli targets, including civilians, earlier this year.

Haaretz reported that five far-left lawmakers, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Pramila Jayapal, threatened their party with "no" votes on a funding bill.

The report explained an "internal dispute" among Democrats paved the way for the removal of the appropriation.

"The development led to sensational headlines about Democrats rejecting U.S. support for the Iron Dome, but in practice, Israel will still very likely receive the promised $1 billion emergency aid it requested earlier this year," the report said.

It cited "Democratic sources" in explaining the plan could be attached to different legislation.

The report said the drive for the obstacle being thrown in the congressional budgeting pathway was because of its addition to a spending bill. Critics are claiming they want more transparency.

The report explained, "The U.S. provides Israel with $3.8 billion in military aid every year, $500 million of which is for the Iron Dome."

If even a small number of Democrats break away from the voting plan adopted by party leaders, it could lead to the failure of a spending bill.

That could mean a government shutdown in the U.S.

A separate report, at the Daily Caller News Foundation, explained the bill "has no chance of passing the Senate regardless," as Republicans are unanimously opposed.

The proposal at hand combines funding for the government's bureaucrats through Dec 3 with the addition of a higher debt ceiling.

The foundation report noted that Democrats were divided, as some were concerned about the program because, according to New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, it "protects innocent civilians in Israel from terrorist attacks."

