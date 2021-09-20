Doctor brags of breaking new law, gets serious surprise for his medical license

A Texas abortionist, Alan Braid, went to the Washington Post to boast in a commentary over the weekend that he broke Texas' new pro-life law banning abortions after about six weeks.

Now he's finding himself on the wrong end of a campaign calling on the state to suspend his medical license.

NPR reported Braid bragged of breaking the law which was allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court to stand.

It is unique is that most pro-life requirements are enforced by a government. But not Texas' S.B. 8, which allows that anyone who aids anyone else in getting an abortion "runs the risk of being sued for at least $10,000," NPR said.

TRENDING: Mark Levin implicates Nancy Pelosi in Gen. Milley's 'treason' scandal

Braid, in the article, boasted he performed an abortion despite the state law on Sept. 6, which prompted the pro-life Operation Rescue organization to file a complaint with the Texas Medical Board.

"Because Braid publicly admitted guilt in violating Texas law by killing a baby whose life was protected by that duly enacted law, Operation Rescue has filed a complaint with the Texas Medical Board seeking an immediate emergency suspension of Braid’s Texas medical license,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. “The emergency suspension is necessary to prevent him from further illegal conduct and to ensure the protection of innocent lives."

Braid runs the Alamo City Surgery Center, an abortion business in San Antonio.

He admitted breaking the Texas Heartbeat Act just days after it took effect. He's also part of a group challenging the law itself.

Should this doctor have his medical license suspended? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (441 Votes) 3% (12 Votes)

Braid's statement included, "On the morning of Sept. 6, I provided an abortion to a woman who, though still in her first trimester, was beyond the state’s new limit. I acted because I had a duty of care to this patient, as do for all patients, and because she has a fundamental right to receive this care."

Newman explained, "Braid was clear about his vested interest in challenging the law. He is losing money. He says clearly that he has lost eighty percent of his business due to the new law. That makes the illegal killing of that innocent baby all about making sure his pockets continue to be lined with blood money."

The complaint charges: "The intentional taking the life of an innocent child whose life is under the protection of the law is a permanent and egregious loss that cannot be restored. It cannot be rectified. It cannot be undone. That human being is lost forever, and that loss represents a grievous crime that cannot be tolerated in the name of civil disobedience, political theater, or financial profit. It would certainly not be tolerated at any other stage of life in Texas."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!