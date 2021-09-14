Doctors form new alliance to combat censorship of lifesaving COVID info

Addressing an "unprecedented assault" on the freedom to care for their patients, 15 physicians who have spoken out against what they describe as government and media disinformation and censorship during the coronavirus pandemic have formed a new alliance.

The founders of the Pandemic Health Alliance met in Puerto Rico last week, issuing on Wednesday a manifesto called the San Juan Declaration in which they warned their profession is at "a crossroad."

"There has been an unprecedented and intentional assault on our ability to care for our patients," they wrote, according to LifeSiteNews. "Physicians, and all health care providers, must have the freedom to practice the art and science of medicine without fear of retribution, censorship, slander, and disciplinary action to include possible loss of licensure and hospital privileges, loss of insurance contracts and interference from government entities and organizations — all further preventing us from caring for patients in need."

The president of the alliance, Dr. Robert Malone; its medical director, Dr. Heather Gessling; and the director of research, Dr. Ryan Cole; were interviewed Monday by Steve Bannon on his "War Room: Pandemic" program on the Real America's Voice network.

TRENDING: U.S. surgeon general: Biden will announce more steps to fight COVID in the coming days

Malone, the inventor of the technology behind RNA vaccines, said government health officials and the media are undermining FDA-approved treatments for COVID-19 such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, leading to pharmacies blocking doctors from prescribing the drugs for their patients.

And some academic journals are blocking the publication of studies showing the effectiveness of the drugs.

"We are in a situation where the government has seized control of the medical profession, and this is causing death," Malone said.

"Thousands and thousands of patients are dying unnecessarily."

Do political leftists actually want people to die from COVID? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (727 Votes) 1% (11 Votes)

Gessling, who said she has not lost any of the 1,500 COVID-19 patients who have followed her treatment protocol, decried the "pandemic of censorship" by government and media regarding the off-label use of FDA-approved drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

"We are being shut down. We cannot even tell people what has worked," said Gessling,

Cole, a Mayo Clinic-trained pathologist, argued the COVID-19 vaccines that targeted the original "Wuhan virus" essentially have expired, because they have not helped prevent the spread of the now-dominant delta variant.

"The vaccinated are going to get delta, and here the answer is: Don’t wait until they are at the death’s door, but treat them early," he said.

See the "War Room" coverage of the Pandemic Health Alliance:

Gessling said the new Pandemic Health Alliance wants to help restore the trust of patients in health care.

Cole said basic principles of science and medicine are being violated as health officials dismiss natural immunity and early treatment, and try to vaccinate everyone in the middle of a pandemic.

The nation is at a "1776" moment, he said.

"We are a free people, we are not the [Chinese Communist Party], the Americans will fight back."

Malone said the Pandemic Health Alliance is "opening up channels of communications" with physicians at home and aboard so they "can speak with one another, see for themselves, what are the experiences, what are the outcomes."

"Unlike the government, we are not telling people what to do," he said.

Instead, "we can learn together as a clinical community."

Mathew Crawford, a statistician who attended the founding event in San Juan, provided a first-hand report.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!