HealthTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Don Lemon screams at unvaccinated: 'Don't go to the hospital when you get sick!'

'Selfish' people should refrain from seeking lifesaving medical treatment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2021 at 4:04pm
(DAILY WIRE) – CNN host Don Lemon told Americans who have not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccination that they are “selfish” and should refrain from seeking lifesaving medical treatment if they fall ill.

In a fit of pique, Lemon began shouting as he discussed the issue with fellow CNN talk show host Chris Cuomo at the beginning of Tuesday’s “Don Lemon Tonight.”

The discussion came shortly after Cuomo apologized for running over his allotted time during the hand-off between the two shows at 10 p.m. Eastern. His show closed with the heartrending story of a woman who died of cancer after she could not receive treatment, due to the stress that COVID-19 put on the medical system.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
