A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow sheds 290, S&P 500 closes lower despite cooler-than-expected inflation

'The market is starting to come to grips with the idea there is going to be a tax hike'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2021 at 5:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- U.S. stock indexes closed lower Tuesday, giving up gains earlier in the session after a better-than-feared inflation reading and falling back into their September doldrums.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 292.06 points, or 0.8%, to 34,577.57. The S&P 500 dipped nearly 0.6% to 4,443.05 and the Nasdaq Composite ticked about 0.5% lower to 15,037.76.

Stocks popped at the open after the August consumer price index, while still showing a significant jump in inflation, came in less than expected. However, the stock averages turned lower roughly half an hour into trading.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Shot fired: Look which state is first to sue Biden over vaccine demands
Dow sheds 290, S&P 500 closes lower despite cooler-than-expected inflation
'Dramatic and unprecedented': Google bans ads of pro-life group
America heads toward cliff as Congress fails to address debt ceiling
New York governor tells Facebook to censor pro-life statements
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×