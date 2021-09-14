Dow sheds 290, S&P 500 closes lower despite cooler-than-expected inflation

(CNBC) -- U.S. stock indexes closed lower Tuesday, giving up gains earlier in the session after a better-than-feared inflation reading and falling back into their September doldrums.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 292.06 points, or 0.8%, to 34,577.57. The S&P 500 dipped nearly 0.6% to 4,443.05 and the Nasdaq Composite ticked about 0.5% lower to 15,037.76.

Stocks popped at the open after the August consumer price index, while still showing a significant jump in inflation, came in less than expected. However, the stock averages turned lower roughly half an hour into trading.

