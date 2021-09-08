Dow and S&P 500 fall for 3rd straight day as investors grow cautious

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell for a third straight day on Wednesday as investors reassess the economic growth outlook following a smooth ride in the market so far this year.

The Dow fell 69 points and the S&P 500 dipped 0.13%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6%, dropping for the first session in five.

The 30-stock average is in the red for its third trading day in a row. On Tuesday, the Dow fell more than 260 points, adding to Friday’s losses after a disappointing August jobs report. September’s outlook also remains clouded by the coronavirus delta variant.

