'Dramatic and unprecedented': Google bans ads of pro-life group

Live Action charges corporation with 'extremist political ideology'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2021 at 5:09pm
By Mary Margaret Olohan
Daily Caller News Foundation

The pro-life group Live Action claimed Tuesday that Google banned “all” Live Action ads, accusing the tech company of siding “squarely with extremist pro-abortion political ideology.”

“They aren’t hiding their bias anymore,” Live Action Founder and President Lila Rose said in a statement. “Google’s censorship baldly reveals that the corporation is in the pocket of the abortion industry.”

TRENDING: Christian superstar urges faithful to demand probe of Afghanistan catastrophe

Live Action said in a press release that Google banned the promotion of “all” the organization’s ads, including its “Baby Olivia” ad as well as one about the Abortion Pill Reversal hotline, which is managed by a team of medical professionals, according to the pro-life group.

“By restricting scientific information related to abortion pill reversal and other life-saving options, while accepting paid ads promoting life-ending abortions, Google has chosen to operate by an outrageously dishonest and blatant double standard,” Rose said in a statement. “The consequence is devastating – more women and girls will be marketed abortions through Google platforms, without also being offered life-affirming options.”

Rose said that Google “disingenuously” cited “unreliable claims” as why they banned the promotion of the abortion pill reversal ad, adding in a tweet that Live Action’s abortion pill reversal ads had been previously approved by Google and had been running for over four months, “spending over $170,000 & directing 100s of moms to the abortion pill reversal hotline.”

Rose described the purported ban as a “dramatic and unprecedented move.”

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

