Politics U.S.ELECTION 2021
Elder urges supporters to report 'anything suspicious' in California recall

Republican front runner rings voting 'shenanigans' alarm

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2021 at 9:30pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Larry Elder charges that the 2020 presidential election was full of "shenanigans" and says he worried about potential voting irregularities in the Sept. 14 California recall election of embattled Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

That’s why Elder, a conservative talk radio host and the polling front runner among the California gubernatorial replacement candidates, is urging supporters to report to his campaign anything they think is suspicious.

"The 2020 election, in my opinion, was full of shenanigans. And my fear is they're going to try that in this election right here and recall. So I'm urging people to go to ElectElder.com. Whenever you see anything, hear anything suspicious, go to my website. We have a battery of lawyers. We're going to file a lawsuit in a timely fashion this time," Elder said Sunday in an exclusive interview on Fox News "Media Buzz."

Read the full story ›

