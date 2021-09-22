Emergency vehicles rush to NFL stadium as flames and smoke seen emitting from roof

A large fire was reported pouring out of the roof of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans early Tuesday afternoon.

WVUE-TV in New Orleans provided a livestream of the fire as the event unfolded.

The fire reportedly began about 12:30 p.m. local time, sending a plume of dark black smoke above the city's skyline.

Smoke is pouring off the roof of the Superdome pic.twitter.com/3w4haDhCyM — Allen Waddell (@AllenGWaddell) September 21, 2021

The immediate cause of the fire was unknown.

The New Orleans Fire Department was on the scene. Several workers were also reportedly on the roof.

At least one person could be seen in a Twitter video at the height of the fire.

New Orleans EMS reported transporting one patient to a local hospital for minor burn injuries.

#NOEMS is transporting one patient to UMC for minor burns. pic.twitter.com/zqKc3HWRIa — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) September 21, 2021

By 2 p.m., authorities reported "the fire is not burning anymore," according to TMZ Sports.

Those in the local area were being asked to avoid the stadium as the New Orleans Fire Department operated at the scene.

1:20pm Update: The fire is now under control. @NOLAFireDept & heavy @CityOfNOLA public safety presence working the scene. Please continue to avoid the area. — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) September 21, 2021

The stadium had recently undergone renovations and cleaning following its shutdown from Hurricane Ida. Schools and businesses were closed as the community continued to deal with recovery.

The New Orleans Saints are scheduled to play in the stadium on Oct. 3 against the New York Giants.

This is a developing story. Updates may be added.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.