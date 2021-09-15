'Enough is enough': Lawmaker pushes state to secede from Biden's America

Joe Biden repeatedly has given himself the role of dictator since he was elected and took office earlier this year. He has issued a flood of executive orders that he hoped would transform the nation into his ideal.

COVID mandates, the southern border crisis, inflation, federal election takeover, massive spending – all things that he's demanded essentially because he wants them.

Now a lawmaker in one state says he's gone too far, and is proposing a vote of the people of his state on whether they want to declare their independence.

The Center Square reports the plan is from state Rep. Mike Sylvia, a Republican from Belmont, New Hampshire.

He said he's filed a proposed constitutional amendment that would ask voters in the 2022 midterm elections to break ties with Washington, D.C., and become a separate nation-state.

"There are hundreds of examples of the federal government overstepping its authority," he said in an interview with the publication. "Enough is enough. We should put this before the voters to decide."

Sure, the state would lose federal funding, he noted, but its residents also would be exempt from federal income taxes.

"We are a donor state that pays out more in federal income taxes than what we get back," Sylvia confirmed.

His proposal says: "New Hampshire peaceably declares independence from the United States and immediately proceeds as a sovereign nation. All other references to the United States in this constitution, state statutes, and regulations are nullified.""

While it has been proposed, the publication reported it is a "long shot" to be approved in the next legislature, which starts in January.

It needs 60% approval from the House and Senate, both in GOP hands, and then it could end up on the 2022 election ballot.

A backing group, called Liberty Block, explained, "Their ancestors made the decision to join the union 240 years ago, in a different world, one in which the federal government did not violate our every right, and did not steal half of our money to fund their tyranny."

It cited reasons to leave that included "corona-fascism" as well as "anti-gun laws"

Secession movements in other states, such as Texas, California and Utah, in recent years have not gained significant support.

Sylvia, at the FreeKeene blog, said, "The people of America have forgotten their history, if we take the time to look at our roots we can see that our constitutions have received ‘lip service’ for far too long. While I cannot change the direction of the federal government, I can hold up the New Hampshire constitution and demand that we honor its clear directives. Article 10 reads in part, ‘whenever the ends of government are perverted, and public liberty manifestly endangered, and all other means of redress are ineffectual, the people may, and of right ought to reform the old, or establish a new government.'"

