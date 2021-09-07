The exact day Jesus will most probably show up

There's a reason we're told by Jesus in Matthew 24:36 "of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only."

We know His Second Coming is near. All the signs he talked about, warned about, are quickly coming about. I strongly expect it will come on or about TODAY sometime in the not-too-distant future.

Today is the Feast of Trumpets. And it leads into two more biblical feasts, the fall feasts, which follow with weeks of Trumpets. One of those feasts, the Day of Atonement, when we are judged, follows Trumpets by about a week. And the second feast, which lasts eight days, called Tabernacles, follows that one a few days later when representatives of all nations will come visit Him in Jerusalem – and honor the King.

It seems like Trumpets is the date. We just don't know the year. These "feasts" are actually misnamed in English. They are actually better referred to as "appointed times." That's why they are observed by many Christians and Jews every year, according to the Hebrew calendar.

But the thing you should be expecting is the fact this won't be a picture of "the meek and mild Jesus," or Yeshua, as he was called by His brethren. This time He will come as a conquering King – judging all people by their deeds.

I don't think the majority of Christians in the world today will have a clue about what He reveals about Himself when he arrives.

In the Gospel of Luke, Chapter 1, verse 32, it says, "He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto Him the throne of His father David." No, David was not His actual father. He was part of His lineage. His real Father is God.

Jesus is called "the Son of God," because He is.

Other names He is called are "Christ," "Messiah," "Redeemer," "Lord," "Master," "Logos," "the Word," "Father," "Son of Man," "Son of David," "Lamb of God," "Bread of Life," "the Lion of Judah," "the New Adam," "the Second Adam," "the Last Adam," "the Light of the World," "the King of the World," "the King of the Jews," "Rabboni," "Rabbi," "the Nazarene," "the I Am," "the Chosen One" and many more.

But He will be "the King of Kings," at that time – and He will be calling the shots for the whole world, a redeemed world, a glorious one, like a cleaned up Garden of Eden.

It turns out, as most reading this today understand, these are indeed names, but also better understood as titles – titles that, if understood, tell the Gospel story.

Understanding the story and the names is much easier when we recognize that the Good News is developed and best told, in word or song, through the eyes and ears of Israel, in Hebrew – the land He came to and language He used to tell a story of liberation from sin.

It forced me to find it for myself – like a great mystery story. After all, God could have dictated a 200-word dictum making it simple, but just think of how it would have lost all the majesty and beauty.

If you want to find this Jesus, you can do as I did and study the Bible scrupulously for your whole life – independently or in a well-chosen small group.

Here are some things you will learn:

Jesus observed the Sabbath all through His earthly ministry, every seventh day on His calendar, and He will expect you to observe it. After all, He is the "Lord of the Sabbath." He is the creator of the world, and He marked the seventh day as His Sabbath – a day of rest.

He does not countenance eating "unclean."

He will take His holy days very seriously. He will not celebrate Christmas or Easter.

He will rule and reign for a thousand years, and then what? He will create a new Earth. Why will we be on Earth and not heaven? Because that's where His Kingdom will be.

That's enough for now. I hope you find it intriguing, inviting – and challenging.

