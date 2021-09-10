A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Fallen tree causes hundreds of bees to swarm at Florida house

Sheriff's deputy, who is also a beekeeper, came to family's aid

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2021 at 12:55pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(UPI) – A Florida sheriff's deputy, who is also a beekeeper, came to the rescue when a tree fell on a Florida home, causing hundreds of bees to swarm.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a large tree fill on a home in DeLand, causing the hundreds of Italian honey bees living in the tree to swarm around the house.

The sheriff's office said bees were agitated and stinging anyone who attempted to approach the home. Deputy David Wiggins, whose family has been involved in beekeeping since World War II, was summoned to the scene to collect the swarming insects.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Washington Post worried about 'climate despair' it's been peddling for years
Rising college cost outpaces improvements in graduation, diversity
Campus pro-life group called a 'danger to the student body'
University of California system will defund police, use social workers to respond to some emergency calls
5 good Samaritans rescue elderly couple from burning car
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×