Fallen tree causes hundreds of bees to swarm at Florida house

(UPI) – A Florida sheriff's deputy, who is also a beekeeper, came to the rescue when a tree fell on a Florida home, causing hundreds of bees to swarm.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a large tree fill on a home in DeLand, causing the hundreds of Italian honey bees living in the tree to swarm around the house.

The sheriff's office said bees were agitated and stinging anyone who attempted to approach the home. Deputy David Wiggins, whose family has been involved in beekeeping since World War II, was summoned to the scene to collect the swarming insects.

Read the full story ›