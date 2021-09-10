Family Research Council blasts 'Comrade Biden' over vaccine mandate

"Comrade Biden" is getting a tongue-lashing from the chief of the Family Research Council over his demands that companies order employees to take the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Biden made that demand on Thursday, with an announcement his administration is creating a new workplace safety rule that will order companies with 100 or more employees to require them to be vaccinated or provide negative tests at least once a week.

Already, multiple groups have promised to sue over Biden's orders.

But it was the FRC, a prominent pro-life and pro-faith organization in Washington, which years ago was targeted in a terror incident by a man who expressed hate for its pro-life position, that gave Biden a scolding.

TRENDING: Police to collect social-media info on everyone they stop

Tony Perkins, chief of the FRC, said, "President, or more appropriately, Comrade Biden's vaccine mandate affecting millions of Americans is an unprecedented and unacceptable abuse of power. If allowed to stand, this will have far-reaching consequences for civil liberties, conscience rights, religious freedom, human dignity, and the ability of families to make health decisions."

He explained that Biden "is telling Americans that you will be vaccinated or be placed on a special watch list and possibly lose your job. For a president who pledged to bring unity to the country, this dictate will bring more significant division and further erode trust between Americans and their government. His heavy-handed approach will turn people against the very vaccine he is trying to promote."

Perkins wrote in a statement that he's not "anti-vaccine."

"In fact, I encourage those in high-risk categories to get the vaccine. Decisions of vaccination should be made based on science and not politics. The Biden administration's failure to include natural immunity, health status, and religious objections in their immunization campaign raises numerous efficacy and ethical questions. Until those questions and issues are resolved, Americans have a right, not only a responsibility, to resist this unconstitutional and unethical mandate."

Is Biden wrong to demand vaccine mandates? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (8 Votes) 11% (1 Votes)

Perkins pointed out that on the same day Biden made the announcement, his administration sued the state of Texas for trying to protect unborn children, documenting that Biden's decisions lack a connection to science.

"It is clear the Biden administration is guided not by the science, but by the politics of the Left," he said. "This idea that the government feels entitled to dictate what's best for us ought to sound all kinds of alarm bells. Americans must decide if they want to accept this form of soft despotism. Will we live in freedom? Or will we live in fear?"

He explained that the solution is obvious, a change in administrations in Washington.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!