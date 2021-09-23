Federal health authorities blast ivermectin for COVID treatment

(HUMAN EVENTS) – Despite clinical trials showing its effectiveness, the FDA is running national public service announcements and radio ads in efforts to convince people against taking Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.

In its consumer update, the FDA says “clinical trials assessing ivermectin tablets for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in people are ongoing.”

The advisory doesn’t warn against taking the drug in general, but advises against it for COVID-19, per Just the News. “If your health care provider writes you an ivermectin prescription, fill it through a legitimate source such as a pharmacy, and take it exactly as prescribed,” the FDA says. “Never use the medication intended for animals on yourself or other people. Animal ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans. Use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans is dangerous.”

