It's interesting, isn't it? The U.S. Constitution is silent on the largest financial and manpower effort our federal government has ever undertaken: Keeping us Safe! Trillions of dollars in taxpayer spending, millions upon millions of FedZilla employees, millions more FedZilla contractors, millions more cooperating state employees, and so many nonprofit organizations at the federal feeding trough that we must be the safest nation in world history!

Let's check the constitutional clause that mandates the federal government keep us all safe. Ah, here it is, right here:

Article I, Section 8:

(Congress) "shall have the power to … Provide for the Common Defense … To declare war." Ah, well, maybe it was:

Article II, Section 2:

"The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy ..." Hmm, that still sounds like war, which is hardly safe. Well, maybe it was:

Article IV, Section 4:

"The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a Republican form of government, and shall protect each of them against invasion. …"

Well now that is interesting, isn't it? The vast majority of the federal government's activities and expenditures on behalf of its citizens is found nowhere in the Constitution! But wait, you say! FedZilla can just do whatever it wants!

Except for the 10th Amendment: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."

Let's be honest, folks. All of FedZilla's efforts to "keep us safe" are unconstitutional. The expenditures to carry them out are unconstitutional. The employee salaries, benefits, retirements and whatever else are unconstitutional. Individual states may or may not lay claim to keeping their citizens safe, depending on their state constitutions, but the federal government is not empowered to "keep us safe," nor is it empowered to spend any money doing so.

Just for fun, let's look at how FedZilla is doing at "keeping us safe."

Invasion? Fedzilla has collapsed the southern border of the nation (and states located there) for the express purpose of fostering an invasion by unaccompanied children, criminal gangs, smuggling operations, drug and human traffickers, because these open borders please big corporations that want their labor costs driven down to almost nothing.

Medical? FedZilla has lied about the effectiveness and safety of prophylactic treatments for flu-like illnesses, warning and threatening state governors, health care workers and doctors about license loss for prescribing the same treatments that Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in India, has used to completely eradicate these illnesses. But the medical arm of FedZilla is demanding that everyone, except illegal aliens, be vaccinated with Big Pharma concoctions, which are still in the early phases of their long-term testing. Oh, FedZilla also financially protects Big Pharma from vaccine side effect lawsuits. And individuals running FedZilla also accept financial payments from Big Pharma, which of course make no difference in the determination of a product's license.

Physical Safety? There is no evidence of failure here until after an American citizen or family is robbed, raped, maimed, run over or killed by illegal imports from the southern border, or unvetted planeloads of Afghans fleeing FedZilla's surrender to the Taliban. Only then can we demonstrate that importing these people and releasing them into our nation is dangerous. BLM and Antifa can burn down Minneapolis, Portland and a host of other cities without federal "keeping us safe" law enforcement employing their armory to stop them. They can attack local police with impunity or federal assistance. That fed armory is reserved to be used against citizens who might want to protect their homes and businesses from government-imported criminals.

The federal government is $30 trillion in debt because it is filled with corrupt, worthless politicians who could give a rat's a** what the Constitution says or doesn't say about what they want to do to "keep us safe." All they really care about is their corruption.

Now through the end of this September, FedZilla's lights dim and emergency power takes over, because nobody's got any money to keep the lights on. Come Oct. 15, everything shuts down and FedZilla will be exposed as the worthless fraud that it is and has been for most of our lives.

Money is the lifeblood of politics. When the money stops, it's game over. No more paychecks for our valued civil servants "keeping us safe." We need a national cooling off period. No continuing resolutions to kick the can further down the generational road. No back door budgets. No political payola from the banking and corporate elites to keep their empires rolling.

Big Media, Big Tech and Big Government are all Satan's whores, and the American people are their trafficked children. Shut it down, and God will deal with it. We must trust Him at this point, because there is no other answer. He is making that abundantly clear. You might pass that on to your elected representative when you call him or her to deliver the shut it down, time out, cooling off message. This is the Second American Revolution. The battle belongs to the Lord. But the victory belongs to us.

