Female politicians left behind in Afghanistan terrified of being killed

(BUSINESS INSIDER) -- Female members of Afghanistan's parliament are said to have been left behind and now fear for their lives, The Times reported Wednesday.

A multinational mission to evacuate vulnerable Afghans and foreign nationals from Kabul ended this week with the last US Air Force C-17 transport aircraft flying out in the middle of the night.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated out of the country, but many vulnerable persons, from former Afghan interpreters and service members to politicians to local artists and reporters, were left behind.

