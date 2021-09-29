First they came for Chick-fil-A …

In 2023, after 10 years of broken promises and backroom deals, Kansas City International (KCI) will open a spanking new terminal that few air travelers really wanted.

To get the deal done, airport boosters made all sorts of unseemly concessions to businesses claiming to be women and minority-owned. As happens everywhere, these deals added considerable cost to the final product, but zero value.

Last week, a third partner in the cartel of the "marginalized" that runs America – the LGBTQs – weighed in and proved that its wheels can squeak as loudly as those of its intersectional partners.

For months, LGBTQ activists had been working with the Kansas City Aviation Department. Their collective goal, said an Aviation Department spokesman, was to assure that the new KCI would "set a standard for inclusivity and accessibility nationwide."

Apparently, however, the Aviation Department and the outfit responsible for choosing airport vendors, the Vantage Airport Group, failed to understand one key semantic twist: In the land of the woke, "inclusivity" means very much the opposite of being inclusive.

Not at all fluent in Newspeak, these well-meaning souls offended the sensibilities of the most sensitive partner in the rainbow coalition by adding Chick-fil-A to the list of the new terminal's eateries.

Commercially, Chick-fil-A made perfect sense. As documented by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Chick-fil-A has been the nation's best-loved fast food operation for the last seven years running.

Then, too, KCI serves the citizens of two seriously red states – Kansas and Missouri. Each backed Donald Trump by margins of at least 15 points. Then, too, those who fly regularly lean more to the right than those who don't.

Ironically, the only time Chick-fil-A ruffled conservative feathers was when its foundation tried to appease LGBT activists by backing away from helping Christian groups and shifting its focus to the more benign "education, homelessness and hunger."

If conservatives have forgiven Chick-fil-A its wobbliness, progressives forgive nothing. Among the many woke paradoxes is their seeming aversion to "judgmentalism" given that judging others is what they live for.

"For the past six to eight months we've been putting out these inclusivity talking points, about having the most progressive airport in the country, and now we're throwing Chick-fil-A in there," said Justin Short, a spokesman for the local LGBTQ Commission. "You know you can't do both."

This statement demands parsing. According to Mr. Short, who apparently slept through his Irony 101 class, KCI proved its indifference to "inclusivity" by including America's favorite fast food eatery.

Within hours of the complaint, one could all but hear the knees buckling of the weak-kneed execs at Advantage and KCI.

"We heard and respect the strong community reaction to the proposed Chick-fil-A participation in the program," said an Advantage spokesman.

Strong? Were the citizens who use KCI able to vote on whether Chick-fil-A should be banned, a Vegas sportsbook would set the over/under at about 10%, and I would happily take the "under."

The Advantage spokesman continued, "We have collectively made the decision to remove this brand from our concessions plan for the new terminal at KCI. Vantage strives to promote an inclusive environment at all our airports."

OK, now, I get it. To prove we are "inclusive," we "remove" Chick-fil-A. The apologists can dress up the rationale for the expulsion any way they want, but what it comes down to is that Chick-fil-A's legacy is just too, well, Christian.

As NPR smugly reminds us, Chick-fil-A's CEO, Dan Cathy, openly opposed same-sex marriage in 2012 and has "continued to donate to the National Christian Charitable Foundation."

A friendly reminder to NPR: As late as 2012 Barack Obama opposed same-sex marriage. Said Obama during the 2008 campaign, "I believe that marriage is the union between a man and a woman. Now, for me as a Christian, it's also a sacred union. God's in the mix." Of course, Obama famously "evolved" God right out of this mix.

Most disturbing about the exclusion of Chick-fil-A is how promptly and passively the civic leaders of this region accepted the dictates of a few LGBTQ activists. Save for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and a local Christian newspaper, no one appears to have pushed back.

In Stalin's Soviet Union or Hitler's Germany, ordinary people had reason to stay silent as they watched their fellow citizens endure a series of exclusions until their final, terminal exclusion.

Fear of prison and death can silence almost anyone. Fear of Twitter outrage ought not.

Jack Cashill's latest book, "Barack Obama's Promised Land: Deplorables Need Not Apply," is now widely available.

