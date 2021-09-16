Fully vaccinated mask-wearing man harasses woman in store for not wearing mask

(THE RIGHT SCOOP) – A man who wears a mask and a badge saying he’s fully vaccinated followed a woman around a Target store, harassing her, because she wasn’t wearing a mask.

The woman clearly tells this mask nazi that she has natural immunity, but he doesn’t care. He doesn’t see a mask and proceeds to call her a bad person and a bad American. Seriously.

She humorously responds, saying she is a bad person AND she voted for Trump. Someone in the background started cheering ‘yeah Trump, me too!’

