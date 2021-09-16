A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Fully vaccinated mask-wearing man harasses woman in store for not wearing mask

Calls her bad person, bad American

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 16, 2021 at 3:52pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE RIGHT SCOOP) – A man who wears a mask and a badge saying he’s fully vaccinated followed a woman around a Target store, harassing her, because she wasn’t wearing a mask.

The woman clearly tells this mask nazi that she has natural immunity, but he doesn’t care. He doesn’t see a mask and proceeds to call her a bad person and a bad American. Seriously.

She humorously responds, saying she is a bad person AND she voted for Trump. Someone in the background started cheering ‘yeah Trump, me too!’

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Major UK fertilizer plants shuttered due to skyrocketing natural gas prices
These will be 20 fastest-growing jobs in next decade
Survey reveals more than 3 million 1st-time gun buyers as of mid-2021
Americans spent more on taxes in 2020 than food, clothing, healthcare, entertainment combined
Amazon raises average wage to $18 as it scrambles to fill 125,000 jobs
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×