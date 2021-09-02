Furious parents attend school board meeting after radical antifa teacher exposed

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Furious parents stormed a California school board meeting Wednesday night after Project Veritas caught one of their pro-Antifa teachers on undercover video bragging about indoctrinating students to become Antifa revolutionaries

Gabriel Gipe, the AP government teacher at Inderkum High School, was exposed by Project Veritas in an undercover sting on Tuesday.

Gipe had a portrait of Mao Tse Tung, a flag for the Worker’s Party of Korea (North Korea party), Antifa flag, nonbinary flag and more in his classroom.

