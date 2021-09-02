A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
Furious parents attend school board meeting after radical antifa teacher exposed

Instructor set to be fired after Project Veritas exposé

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2021 at 2:22pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Furious parents stormed a California school board meeting Wednesday night after Project Veritas caught one of their pro-Antifa teachers on undercover video bragging about indoctrinating students to become Antifa revolutionaries

Gabriel Gipe, the AP government teacher at Inderkum High School, was exposed by Project Veritas in an undercover sting on Tuesday.

Gipe had a portrait of Mao Tse Tung, a flag for the Worker’s Party of Korea (North Korea party), Antifa flag, nonbinary flag and more in his classroom.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







