The George Floyd link to Jan. 6 protester's death

Say the name, "Roseanne Boyland." On Jan. 6, 2021, the 34-year-old Boyland died under mysterious circumstances in a tunnel leading to the Capitol. According to the Washington Post, The D.C. Medical Examiner's office determined that Boyland died of "accidental acute amphetamine intoxication."

Emerging evidence suggests that this diagnosis is as suspect as the one that netted Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin a 22-year prison sentence in the death of George Floyd. What is undeniable is that one well-connected black activist was involved in both.

Although the medical examiner most associated with the Boyland case is Dr. Francisco Diaz, the chief D.C. medical examiner on Jan. 6 was Dr. Roger Mitchell, Diaz's then boss. Mitchell made something of a name for himself with his outrageous meddling in the Floyd case.

In November 2020, Mitchell met with the Minneapolis attorneys prosecuting Officer Derek Chauvin and his colleagues. Intoxicated by his own self-righteousness, Mitchell freely boasted of his role in determining the cause of Floyd's death.

The prosecutors memorialized Mitchell's claims in a three-page File Memorandum that details his interference with Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner (ME).

TRENDING: Son of 9/11 victim warns 'killer-in-chief' Biden: Do not show your face at Ground Zero

Baker had conducted an autopsy on Floyd on May 26, 2020, the day after his death. Baker reported that same day to prosecutors, "The autopsy revealed no physical evidence suggesting that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation (italics added)."

Three days later – Friday May 29 – the state filed its initial complaint against Chauvin, which included a preliminary ME report – "The autopsy revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation."

Knowing the state could not accuse Chauvin of murder without a diagnosis of asphyxia or at least neck compression, Mitchell butted in. According to the prosecutors, "Mitchell called Baker." When Baker told him he did not think "neck compression played a part" in Floyd's death, Mitchell pressured Baker to add neck compression to his analysis.

Unsatisfied with the conversation that Friday, "Mitchell thought about it more that weekend." He then called Baker back, likely on late Sunday, and told him he was going to send an op-ed to the Washington Post criticizing his findings.

Said Mitchell, in what Baker had to read as a threat, "You don't want to be the medical examiner who tells everyone they didn't see what they saw. You don't want to be the smartest person in the room and be wrong."

Under enormous pressure, Baker finalized his diagnosis on Monday, May 31. Late that afternoon, Baker's office sent out a press release that began, "Cause of death: Cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

"Mitchell said neck compression has to be in the diagnosis," the prosecutors' memorandum reported, and sure enough, there it was. The memorandum also noted, "Mitchell does not believe that the Fentanyl or any of the drugs in his system are playing a part in Floyd's death."

Among the drugs in Floyd's system was methamphetamine, the drug that allegedly killed Boyland. At the time of his arrest Floyd was obviously and pathetically high. By contrast, Boyland was photographed walking and smiling on her way to the Capitol.

Unlike the Floyd autopsy report that was released within a week, it took three months for the D.C. Medical Examiner's office to rule on Boyland's death, and even then the office was sparing in details.

As Julie Kelly reported in American Greatness on Tuesday, that ruling has come under fire. Kelly cited a sworn statement in a motion filed in the case of Jacob Lang by Phillip Anderson, a protester who was near Boyland when she passed out.

Said Anderson in his Aug. 22 affidavit: "I do not know what type of gas the officers used, but I know for sure that it was not tear gas. After the officers sprayed this gas at me, I could not breathe for longer than a few seconds. This gas caused me to collapse, where the police then proceeded to push others on top of me."

Anderson continued, "There were many others who collapsed because of these toxins, as I did. The police continued … hitting me and others. One of the people that fell in the crowd was a woman by the name Roseanne Boyland."

Kelly asks, "Did [Boyland] die of an overdose, as the D.C. coroner claimed, or from the poison used inside the tunnel by police?"

That question will likely never be answered. Nothing that comes out of the office of the D.C. Medical Examiner can be trusted. America's two-tier justice system reaches all the way into the morgue, and Big Media would just as soon keep it that way.

Jack Cashill's latest book, "Barack Obama's Promised Land: Deplorables Need Not Apply," is now widely available. See www.cashill.com for more information.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!