Georgia county's handling of 2020 ballot drop boxes draws review

The state of Georgia has opened a review of the ballot drop boxes used in a Democratic stronghold during the 2020 presidential election because of suspicions raised by a media report about problems with them.

Weeks ago, an elections official in Georgia admitted that "a few" legally required forms documenting the chain of custody for ballots during the 2020 presidential election are missing, blaming the significant problem on the fact some "core personnel" were quarantined due to positive COVID-19 tests at the time.

It was the Georgia Star News that now has revealed "43,907 of the 61,731 absentee ballots deposited in drop boxes in the November 2020 presidential election in DeKalb County, Georgia – 72 percent – were counted in official tallies certified by the county and the state, despite violating chain of custody requirements set forward in Georgia Emergency Rule 183-1-14-1.8-.14 promulgated by the Georgia State Election Board at its July 1, 2020, meeting."

The state outlines requirements for ballots placed in drop boxes, including that they be "immediately" transported to the county registrar by specified security procedures.

"Of the 61,731 absentee ballots DeKalb County recorded as being deposited into drop boxes during the November 2020 election, 46% - or 28,194 of the absentee ballots - were not documented as being received by the elections registrar or the director's designee until the day after they were collected from the drop box," the report said.

The report said another 26%, representing 15,713 absentee ballots collected from drop boxes during the November 2020 election, there was no receipt time recorded at all by the elections office, as is required by the July 2020 emergency election code rule.

The Georgia Star News earlier had revealed that 385 official transfer forms, of an estimated 1,565 that would have been present in another county, Fulton, also are missing.

"The total number of absentee ballots whose chain of custody was purportedly documented in these 385 missing Fulton County absentee ballot transfer forms was 18,901, more than 6,000 votes greater than the less than 12,000 vote margin of Biden’s certified victory in the state," the report said.

Now a report from Just the News explains the Georgia Secretary of State's office opened an investigation into the handling of drop box ballots in DeKalb County, a Democrat stronghold.

The confirmation from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office came just days after the county's elections chief was placed on a leave of absence.

"The Secretary of State's office has opened an investigation into the drop box chain of custody documentation for Dekalb County," Raffensperger's office said in a statement to Just the News. "The investigation includes not only whether Dekalb County properly complied with the documentation required by the State Election Board but also whether the actual procedures used by Dekalb adequately protected chain of custody for ballots returned to drop boxes."

Raffensperger's office told Just the News several other counties, Coffee, Grady, and Traylor, also "failed to complete any ballot transfer documents."

"They were referred for investigation. In Stephens County, the elections director emptied an absentee ballot drop box on her own instead of with the two people that the State Election Board rule required. Stephen County was referred to the Attorney General's office by the State Election Board," the statement said.

But DeKalb is the largest county to face review. Just outside the Atlanta metro area, it is one of the largest and most reliable Democrat strongholds in the state outside of Fulton County, home to Atlanta, the report said.

Just the News reported it is, "Heavily minority" and "83% of DeKalb residents voted for Joe Biden over Donald Trump."

The statement from Raffensperger's office to Just the News, however, said confidence remained high in the results of the election.

"We have heard about 'smoking gun' after 'smoking gun' from President Trump and others since Nov. 3 allegedly demonstrating fraud but there's been nothing yet that would put in doubt the results of the 2020 presidential election," Raffensperger's office claimed. "A monitor appointed by the Secretary of State's office monitored the work by Fulton County during the November 2020 election, for example, and found sloppiness but no fraud. Election workers aren't perfect and do make mistakes but that is a far cry from evidence of fraudulent ballots. Under both state and federal laws, a procedural error by an election worker would not invalidate an otherwise legitimate and proper ballot."

The Georgia ballot procedures have raised a multitude of concerns over the 2020 results, which gave the swing state by the narrowest of margins to Biden. Its situation is similar to a handful of other swing states that produced the same results – and suspicions – even though "fact-checkers" repeatedly have claimed the election was without any problems at all.

For example, Paul Sperry reported at Real Clear Investigations Fulton County poll manager Suzi Voyles found "an alarmingly odd pattern of uniformity in the markings for Joseph R. Biden" on mail-in ballots.

"One after another, the absentee votes contained perfectly filled-in ovals for Biden — except that each of the darkened bubbles featured an identical white void inside them in the shape of a tiny crescent, indicating they'd been marked with toner ink instead of a pen or pencil," Sperry reported. "Adding to suspicions, she noticed that all of the ballots were printed on different stock paper than the others she handled as part of a statewide hand recount of the razor-thin Nov. 3 presidential election. And none was folded or creased, as she typically observed in mail-in ballots that had been removed from envelopes. In short, the Biden votes looked like they’d been duplicated by a copying machine."

What isn't in dispute is that in some of those swing states, officials arbitrarily changed state laws in order to accommodate ballots during the COVID-19 disaster, even though the Constitution requires only state lawmakers to made such changes. One state review already has confirmed evidence of that.

And outside influence was apparent, too, with the $350 million in ready cash that leftist Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook megawealth handed out to various leftist election officials to help them run their election count procedures.

